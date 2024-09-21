Expand / Collapse search

Man armed with knife shot, killed at hotel after running at Orange County deputies, sheriff says

Published  September 21, 2024 8:59am EDT
Orange County
A man in his 40s was shot and killed after he allegedly ran towards Orange County deputies with a knife early Saturday morning, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. The man's girlfriend called 911 around 4:30 a.m. reporting that her boyfriend was armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself.

Deputies responded to the Intown Suites hotel at 1951 Central Florida Parkway around 4:30 a.m. after a woman said her boyfriend, a man in his 40s, was armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself.

Sheriff Mina said deputies attempted to negotiate with the man and tried to get him to come out of the hotel room without the knife "so they could get him the help he needed."

"After about 20 minutes, the man came out, holding the knife above his head, and running toward our deputies, who fired their service weapons, striking the man. Deputies immediately rendered aid until the fire department arrived on scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead," OCSO said in a news release.

The man's name has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol in deputy-involved shootings. The deputies who fired their guns have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave while FDLE conducts its investigation, which is also standard protocol. 

No other details were released. 

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, help is available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

