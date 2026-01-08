Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in Merritt Island had 30 priors before latest attack

The Brief A man accused of violently raping a woman by knifepoint was not given a bond during his first appearance. Kelvin Johnson had been arrested 30 times and convicted on 21 charges before the new rape allegations. Deputies say the woman had broken blood vessels on her neck from when the suspect held a knife at her throat and covered her mouth during the alleged assault.



Kelvin Johnson was arrested on Jan. 7 after the attack on Jan. 5 in Merritt Island.

According to court documents, the victim was moving out of an apartment complex on Kurek Court when she noticed Johnson lurking nearby. He eventually cornered her in her apartment doorway and pushed her back into her apartment where the alleged rape happened.

Long criminal record

The backstory:

Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear said the suspect "grabbed her, threatened her with a knife and sexually battered her."

She was able to escape and ran to another neighbor’s unit who helped her call 911. Witnesses who were interviewed after the attack say they heard "blood-curdling screams" from a woman, but they didn’t know where they were coming from.

The victim was able to get a good description of the suspect, including his hair, what he was wearing and how he had gold teeth. Those descriptions helped deputies track down Johnson after speaking with other witnesses who also say he often hung out in the complex.

He’s facing several charges including sexual battery, home invasion robbery, violation of probation and aggravated assault.

Kelvin Johnson is charged with sexual battery, home invasion robbery, aggravated assault, and violation of probation. [Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office]

This isn’t Johnson’s first time behind bars. According to Brevard jail records, he has been arrested on several other drug charges, grand theft, trespass and battery charges in recent years.

What happened in court

A judge did not grant Johnson a bond, saying he is a threat to the community. He also says he has a violent criminal past with numerous arrests and convictions.

During the initial appearance hearing, the judge said he was able to find "probable cause in each" and "based on your criminal history of 30 arrests plus 21 convictions which include past violence" he would stay behind bars.

His next court date is set for Feb. 3.

What neighbors are saying

Residents who live at the complex are shaken up. They say they’ve seen the suspect multiple times in the area before the alleged attack.

"Right here, right here, he stands right here talking, talking. Two or three more guys be standing there, and he stands upstairs there, right upstairs," said Eddie Stephens who’s a resident at the complex where the attack happened.

He’s also worried about other possible attacks because people loiter in the area, and there are few security protocols like gates and locked entry doors at the complex.

"It’s horrible," said Stephens. "They don’t know who is going to be out there. They don’t know who is going to grab them."

