Man accused of stealing 2 Cocoa police cruisers

A man has been apprehended in Volusia County, accused of stealing not one, but two police cruisers.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is assisting after they said the suspect two different Cocoa police cruisers during a pursuit that spanned two counties.

One cruiser was initially stolen in Cocoa, troopers said. Cocoa police were in pursuit of the suspect on Interstate 95 and that's when FHP joined.

Stop sticks were used on the vehicle in Volusia County on I-95; however, troopers said the suspect bailed from that vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect was able to get into yet another police cruiser and drive from the scene. He was later stopped near mile marker 258, just north of the Dunlawton Ave./Taylor Rd. interchange, and was apprehended.

Right now law enforcement officers are working two different crimes scene along the interstate, separated by roughly six miles.