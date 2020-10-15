Man accused of slitting throat of pregnant ex-girlfriend in Clinton Twp. arrested in West Virginia

Police and the U.S. Marshals have arrested the man they said slit the throat of his pregnant ex-girlfriend as she was parking at a police station to file a protection order against him. He has been arrested in Charleston West Virginia without incident Saturday morning.

On Friday the U.S. Marshals and Clinton Twsp received information that the target vehicle was spotted in Charleston. The U.S. Marshals Detroit contacted the Charleston division who then coordinated with the West Virginia Police department and a state-wide BOLO was issued.

The vehicle was located this morning at a homeless shelter parked and unoccupied. Surveillance was initiated on the car until the U.S. Marshal task force arrived. Soon after VanAelst returned to the vehicle and he was arrested without incident.

According to police, it happened a little before 9 p.m. on October 9 when the victim pulled into the Clinton Township police station to make a threat report against her ex-boyfriend, Kevin VanAelst.

The victim is pregnant with the suspect's child and said she knew she was being followed closely by a car but didn't realize it was Vanaelst until she parked in the lot.

She said VanAelst opened the door and said “I told you I was coming for you!” Police said he then slit her throat multiple times with a box cutter before driving off in a black 2008 Ford F150.

The woman was able to get into the lobby of the police station and was given first aid before taken to McLaren Hospital for treatment. She received several stitches and is recovering.

According to police, the truck had a Michigan paper plate of EGK-6770 but said VanAelst may have switched them after the assault.

Vanaelst has a long history of convictions dating back 30 years and has spent several years in prison.