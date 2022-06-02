Man accused of shooting at Orlando officers during traffic stop has died, police say

article

A man accused of shooting at two Orlando police officers during a routine traffic stop in May has died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police said it was informed by Orange County Medical Examiner's Office that 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr has died. It was not immediately clear when or how he died.

The agency deferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional information. FDLE routinely investigates law enforcement-involved incidents.

On May 18, two Orlando police officers were driving down Mercy Drive in an unmarked vehicle when someone – later identified as Roberts Jr. – passed them in a no-passing zone, said Chief Orlando Rolón.

The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but before the officers – a 10-year veteran and a two-year veteran – were able to get out of the vehicle, Roberts Jr., allegedly began to shoot at them, and then drove off.

"They never had a chance to get out of the car before the individual opened fire on them," he said.

Roberts Jr. then crashed nearby and was injured, though it as unclear how he was hurt. He was taken to the hospital and at the time listed in stable condition.

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities said it appeared that Roberts crashed into a telephone pole, which broke into several pieces.

Advertisement

Police recommended a number of charges: fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.