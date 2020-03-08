Man accused of calling in fake bomb threat at Central Florida church

article

A man was arrested, accused of leaving an unattended bag inside of a church, then notifying onsite security of a bomb threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the church voluntarily evacuated everyone in the area and called 911.

When investigators responded, they say the suspect, Jason Martinez, 45, was sitting in the church.

A perimeter was set around the building and traffic was redirected along Vineland Road, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Devices Team responded and was able to clear the bag and the suspect's vehicle of anything dangerous.

Deputies say they were able to get the suspect out of the church and take him into custody.