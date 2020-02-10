Man accused of almost running over police officer after alleged stabbing

article

A 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he fled from the scene of a stabbing, later crashing on Stetson University campus.

Police responded around 3 a.m. Monday to a report of a fight at Tropical Breeze bar away from campus. According to a DeLand police release, when an officer arrived on the scene, he saw a black Acura attempting to leave. When he told them to stop they complied, but moments later, a black BMW fled the scene at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting the responding officer.

Police tracked the BMW and found it crashed into a tree on Stetson University campus and the suspect, Patrick Ferguson, of Daytona Beach, was arrested a short time later with the assistance of Stetson University Public Safety.

An investigation found there was a fight at Tropical Breeze bar, where Ferguson allegedly stabbed another person in the shoulder with a knife after the victim confronted him over grabbing a woman's hair.

Ferguson is being charged with aggravated battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted fleeing from law enforcement, reckless driving, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

According to officials, the officer was not hurt. The suspect suffered minor injuries.

