Man accused in deaths of wife, kids to face death penalty

A Marion County, Florida man, accused of killing his wife, is now charged in the deaths of her four children.

Michael Jones, 38, is currently in the Marion County Jail. In an arrest affidavit, Jones admitted that he and his wife, Casei Jones, 32, were arguing on July 10, when she grabbed a baseball bat. At some point, he took the bat from her and bludgeoned her to death, authorities say.

Jones faces a second-degree murder charge for the slaying of his wife and now faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the children: Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1.

Casei's body and the bodies of the children were found inside a minivan that Michael Jones was driving when he was stopped by authorities in Georgia, weeks after the mother and children had been reported missing. Jones is suspected of keeping the bodies in his home for a week, before eventually placing them inside the minivan. Authorities have not said how the children died.

The State Attorney’s Office has said it will seek the death penalty.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.