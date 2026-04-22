Man accused of impersonating firefighter at Ocoee fire scene

The Brief A man was arrested after police said he impersonated a firefighter at the scene of a fire in Ocoee. Firefighters who were putting out a fire Wednesday noticed a man who was dressed as a firefighter, but they didn't recognize him, according to officials. Ocoee police said there's no reason to believe the man had anything to do with the fire.



A man accused of impersonating a firefighter at the scene of a fire in Ocoee was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Firefighters were putting out a fire at a property on North Lakewood Avenue, when they noticed a man they did not recognize who was dressed as a firefighter.

Officials with the fire department confronted the man and removed him from the scene, according to police.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The man was questioned by police, who arrested him for impersonating a firefighter, which is a third-degree felony.

Police said investigators don't believe the man had anything to do with the fire.