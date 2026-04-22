Man accused of impersonating firefighter at Ocoee fire scene
OCOEE, Fla. - A man accused of impersonating a firefighter at the scene of a fire in Ocoee was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.
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Firefighters were putting out a fire at a property on North Lakewood Avenue, when they noticed a man they did not recognize who was dressed as a firefighter.
Officials with the fire department confronted the man and removed him from the scene, according to police.
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The man was questioned by police, who arrested him for impersonating a firefighter, which is a third-degree felony.
Police said investigators don't believe the man had anything to do with the fire.
The Source: The story was written with information released by the Ocoee Police Department.