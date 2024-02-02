Man, 64, killed on OBT after being struck by semi-truck: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian death near the intersection of S. Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive.

According to troopers, a 2022 semi-tractor-trailer truck was traveling northbound on S. Orange Blossom Trail, south of Consulate Dr., in the outside lane. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was walking westward and entered the northbound lanes outside a marked crosswalk, according to troopers. The FHP reports that the pedestrian entered the truck's direct path and was struck by the front right side of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck's 55-year-old driver, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, was unharmed and remained at the scene.

As a consequence of the incident, there is a current roadblock to the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.