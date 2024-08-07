Man, 21, dies in apparent drowning at DeLeon Springs State Park: deputies

A 21-year-old man who was swimming at DeLeon Springs State Park on Tuesday died in an apparent drowning, authorities said.

At around 3 p.m., deputies and first responders arrived at the scene of the reported drowning and began performing life-saving measures on the victim before taking him to a local hospital for further treatment. Despite their efforts, officials said he could not be revived.

Witnesses told investigators that the man and his family were visiting Florida from Texas and had decided to visit the state park.

Deputies reported that the man did not know how to swim and had left the shallow area. He disappeared in the water for several minutes before being discovered missing and pulled out from the deep area.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.