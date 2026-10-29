Man arrested in deadly Tavares shooting investigation, officials say

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The Brief The incident took place on October 25 in the 1000 block of Caroline Street The victim is 26-year-old De’Angelo Donta McKnight of Leesburg. Louis was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.



The Tavares Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of 26-year-old De’Angelo Donta McKnight of Leesburg, which occurred on October 25 in the 1000 block of Caroline Street.

What we know:

Officials say that 24-year-old Jonathan Erickson Louis was taken into custody at 8:55 a.m. on October 28.

According to police, Louis was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tavares Police Department’s non-emergency line at 352-343-2101 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Additional details have not been released about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, a possible motive, or the roles of those involved as the investigation remains ongoing.