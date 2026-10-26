Man dies after homemade vehicle crashes in Lake County, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 67-year-old man died Sunday after a homemade vehicle crashed into two fences and a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Homemade vehicle hits tree
What we know:
The man was driving the homemade vehicle east on Poinsetta Avenue near Oleander Street around 3:51 p.m. troopers said.
The vehicle left the road, collided with a chain-link fence, hit a barbed wire fence, and then hit a tree, according to the FHP report.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to HCA Sanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released any additional details about the crash or the identities of the driver or the passenger.
The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.