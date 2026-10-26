Man dies after homemade vehicle crashes in Lake County, FHP says

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The Brief A 67-year-old Paisley man died Sunday after a homemade vehicle he was driving hit a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 3:51 p.m. near Poinsettia Avenue and Oleander Street. A 26-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



A 67-year-old man died Sunday after a homemade vehicle crashed into two fences and a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Homemade vehicle hits tree

What we know:

The man was driving the homemade vehicle east on Poinsetta Avenue near Oleander Street around 3:51 p.m. troopers said.

The vehicle left the road, collided with a chain-link fence, hit a barbed wire fence, and then hit a tree, according to the FHP report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to HCA Sanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released any additional details about the crash or the identities of the driver or the passenger.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.