Brevard County residents fear saltwater damage from King Tides: 'A nightmare'

The Brief Rising water from the Indian River Lagoon is pushing water through storm drains, flooding Brevard County streets with destructive salt water. Residents on Indian River Drive say road flooding has worsened over nearly a decade with little help. Brevard County officials determined comprehensive flood fixes costing up to $1 billion remain financially infeasible.



Surging king tides are forcing salt water from the Indian River Lagoon through drainage pipes, submerging sections of Indian River Drive and leaving Brevard County homeowners with saltwater damaged vehicles.

Brevard County saltwater flooding

What we know:

King tides caused the Indian River Lagoon to crest past street level this week, filling some neighborhood storm drains until water bubbled back into the roadway.

Residents along Indian River Drive say the brackish overflow leaves motorists stranded or forced to drive straight through corrosive salt water.

Submerged pavement forces daily commuters to risk vehicle damage simply trying to navigate their regular routes.

Andrea Sadler, president of the Briarwood Manor homeowners association, described the conditions as "a nightmare" for nearby families.

"It’s scary. He has to drive through salt water. He has to stop and wait for other vehicles to go through," Sadler said speaking about her 16-year-old son.

Another resident, Tom Kennelly, noted the system works in reverse during tidal surges.

"Water is supposed to go off land and into the lagoon. In this particular case, water is coming from the lagoon back up onto the road and flooding the road with salt water," Kennelly said.

Billion-dollar infrastructure price tag

The other side:

Brevard County officials confirmed an engineering consultant quoted more than $30 million just to address local drainage in the immediate area.

A wider infrastructure concept evaluating road elevation, utility moves, shoreline reinforcement, drainage overhaul, eminent domain and environmental work topped $1 billion.

The county’s full statement to FOX 35 is below:

The County recognizes the inconvenience and concerns associated with recurring flooding along Indian River Drive. While the County's ability to implement large-scale infrastructure improvements is constrained by the significant costs involved, we remain committed to providing the same consistent level of service that we have provided for years by monitoring roadway conditions, maintaining appropriate warning signage, and taking reasonable measures to protect public safety.

The County previously retained an independent engineering consultant to evaluate flooding conditions along this corridor and identify potential solutions. The consultant's recommended improvements were estimated at approximately $30.8 million. However, their proposed improvements will not address peak flooding associated with severe coastal storm events or account for future sea level rise. Accordingly, County Public Works staff dismissed their recommendations as cost infeasible and having an insufficient cost-benefit ratio.

Further, achieving long-term resilience under a projected 50-year sea level rise condition was deemed to require a much more comprehensive, corridor-wide approach. Such an undertaking would involve roadway elevation, utility relocation, shoreline protection, drainage system reconstruction, property acquisition/eminent domain, environmental mitigation, and other supporting infrastructure improvements. Based on the consultant's planning-level assessment, the cost of these improvements could exceed $1 billion for this relatively short section of roadway. Unfortunately, given the magnitude of these costs and competing infrastructure needs, this too is financially infeasible for the County and was shared with the Board.

Regarding signage, which is another issue they’re raised due to the salt content of the street flooding, the County installed permanent, Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD)-compliant "Road May Flood" signs several years ago at locations identified as particularly susceptible to flooding. Should flooding occur at other locations, County Public Works staff have additional standardized temporary road closure signs (no wake inside neighborhoods) available for deployment across the County as conditions warrant. While they are looking for flooded conditions particularly after storms, the best way to assure they know of additional concerns is by submitting a service request at https://brevardroad.portal.iworq.net/portalhome/brevardroad or by contacting Public Works Road and Bridge directly at (321) 264-5084.

It is important to recognize throughout the year that standing water on roadways adjacent to the river likely contains saltwater, which can damage vehicles. We do not have the equipment to test for nor the resources to post specialized signage. As a precaution, motorists should always avoid driving through standing water whenever possible, as water depth and roadway conditions can be difficult to assess. If a vehicle has been exposed to potentially saltwater-contaminated roadway flooding, appropriate cleaning and rinsing are recommended to help minimize potential corrosion.

Federal aid and warning signs

What's next:

Neighborhood leaders argue the county must seek federal money to offset steep capital expenses if local funds fall short.

"If they can’t do it, if they really say we don’t have the money or resources, they need to escalate it and get help from the federal government," Sadler said.

Meanwhile, county administrators rejected neighborhood requests for temporary road signs alerting drivers about corrosive conditions.

"Just put up signs so residents and other people know they are diving their expensive vehicles through salt water. They said no," Kennelly said.

Some frustrated homeowners now plan to handcraft their own roadside warning signs to caution passing motorists.

Unresolved Indian River fixes

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced whether Brevard County will pursue state or federal grant opportunities to address long-term backflow issues. It remains unclear when lagoon levels will recede enough to allow normal drainage along the corridor.