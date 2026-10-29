Florida man arrested, accused of posting threats towards Jewish community, FDLE says

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The Brief A Florida man was arrested and accused of making threats to a Jewish community in Glades County, FDLE said. Jerry Sneed allegedly posted threats online, including photos of neighborhoods and of a gun, officials said. He was arrested in Orlando and booked into the Orange County Jail on numerous charges.



A Florida man was arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly posted several threatening messages on social media towards a Jewish community, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

FDLE: Florida man posting threatening messages online

What we know:

According to the FDLE, on Oct. 19, agents in Fort Myers received information that threatening messages targeting a Jewish community in Glades County had been posted on social media, including pictures of the community's location and a gun.

Officials identified 31-year-old Jerry Sneed, of Orlando, as the person behind those postings. Sneed was arrested on Oct. 28 and booked into the Orange County Jail.

FDLE agents said Sneed was still in possession of the firearm that was shown in some of the alleged social media postings at the time of his arrest.

Sneed is facing several charges, including

He is charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Sneed arrested in Orlando, prosecuted in Glades County

What we don't know:

The state attorney's office in Glade county is prosecuting the case, FDLE said. It's unclear when Sneed will be extradited to that county to be arraigned on those charges. The details of the messages were not released.

What you can do:

If you see anything suspicious, FDLE asks people to report incidents on their website or call:

855-FLA-SAFE

911