Maitland Little League concession stand ransacked; Orlando Dreamers step in to help

The Brief Maitland Little League’s concession stand was broken into multiple times over one weekend, causing losses for the program. The stand funds equipment, uniforms and affordable play for about 150 kids. The Orlando Dreamers stepped in to restock supplies as police investigate.



A series of break-ins at a local Little League concession stand over the weekend has disrupted operations and prompted community support to help the program recover.

Volunteers with Maitland Little League say the concession stand was targeted multiple times, with the first break-in discovered Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Candy, drinks and other inventory were stolen or scattered, but volunteers cleaned up quickly so games could continue as scheduled.

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Despite installing new locks, the stand was hit again later that night and once more Sunday night, leaving the nonprofit organization with repeated losses.

The concession stand is a key source of funding for the league, helping pay for uniforms, equipment and field improvements while keeping participation affordable for about 150 players.

In response, the Orlando Dreamers announced it will fully restock the concession stand to ensure the league can continue operating without disruption. The group, which is working to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando, recently partnered with the league as a sponsor.

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"This is what our initiative is about — showing up for the community and making sure these kids don’t miss a moment on the field," said Andrew Herdliska, the group’s chief marketing officer.

City workers are installing a more secure door and reviewing surveillance footage as police investigate the incidents.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incidents is encouraged to contact the Maitland Police Department.

Community members interested in supporting Maitland Little League can do so by reaching out to sponsorship@maitlandlittleleague.com.