Loose dogs spark fear, calls for tougher enforcement in Volusia County

The Brief Two pit bulls have been roaming freely in an Ormond-by-the-Sea neighborhood for months. Several residents report close calls involving their dogs and property. Under Florida’s Dangerous Dog Law, little legal action can be taken at this time.



Residents in a Volusia County neighborhood say two loose dogs have been roaming the area for months, threatening pets and leaving neighbors fearful in their own homes.

Home surveillance video shows close encounters, including one incident in which a man had to fight off the dogs to rescue his pet. Another resident said the dogs attempted to break through a screened porch to attack his dog, only stopped by metal artwork reinforcing the screen.

The backstory:

Multiple residents in Ormond-by-the-Sea say a pair of pit bulls have repeatedly escaped their home and wandered the neighborhood, leading to frightening encounters.

One of those moments was caught on video, showing Patti Schoenwetter’s husband rushing to rescue their dog, "Courage," as the dogs approached.

Several other residents have seen the dogs regularly, including Tom Benson, who lives a few doors down. Just last week, he said the dogs punched their heads through his screened-in porch, and were only deterred by the metal barrier on the door.

Several people have reported the sightings to local animal services, though their options are limited due to state law.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say they have repeatedly reported the dogs to animal services, but were told that under Florida’s dangerous dog laws, little can be done until a person or pet is attacked.

"[Animal Services officers] just said there’s nothing they can really do," Schoenwetter said.

The owner has been cited, though, under the Dangerous Dog law, stiffer penalties can’t be imposed until a dog is officially ruled a dangerous dog.

That typically happens when the dogs attack another animal or person. This leaves Schoenwetter and her peers without peace of mind.

"When I open the door, I look both ways before I even walk the dogs out," Schoenwetter said.Benson said residents have changed their daily routines and armed themselves with protection."People are walking with [tasers]," Benson said. "I walk with a stick and pepper spray—and you shouldn’t have to do that."

What's next:

Neighbors say they’ll continue reporting incidents in hopes the owner makes a change before someone or a pet is seriously hurt.

If you're dealing with a nuisance animal, you should document it and report it to local animal service or law enforcement.