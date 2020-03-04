Lockdown lifted at St. Cloud school after report of threat

article

The St. Cloud Police Department investigated a threat at Canoe Creek Charter Academy on Wednesday.

Police told FOX 35 News that a student called 911 threatening a possible shooting at the school. Police say the threat was not credible and no weapon was found. They identified that two juveniles, one eight-years-old and another 10-years-old, made a phone call to 911.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents were seen picking up their children and taking them home.

Police have recommended charges to the State Attorney's Office, who will decide if the children should be charged or not.

The lockdown has since been lifted.



