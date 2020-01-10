Lockdown lifted at MacDill AFB after report of armed suspect near base gate

article

A domestic dispute in St. Petersburg led to a report of an "armed and dangerous" person near MacDill Air Force Base, which in turn put the South Tampa facility on lockdown for nearly an hour Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., base officials say, an unspecified local law enforcement agency notified the base about an armed and dangerous suspect near the Tanker Way gate area, prompting a basewide lockdown amid fears of an active shooter.

By 8 a.m., base officials said the "situation" had been isolated to the Tanker Way gate area. The lockdown was lifted and traffic was beginning to flow back onto base. The lockdown at Tinker Elementary, the on-base school, was similarly lifted.

"There were no shots fired on MacDill, and no injuries to MacDill employees," a base public affairs statement noted.

All base gates are now open except for the Tanker Way gate, which is the entrance generally used by trucks and commercial vehicles.

Law enforcement in the area of the Tanker Way gate, where the initial report came from.

A St. Petersburg police spokesperson said the unnamed suspect was initially involved in a domestic dispute at his ex-girlfriend's home in St. Pete. The armed man showed up at her home and vandalized a car belonging to the woman's new boyfriend, then fled.

Advertisement

Police say they knew he was on or near MacDill and was armed, so they alerted the base.

MacDill security forces and Tampa police are still searching for that suspect, base officials added. The FBI, ATF, and Department of Homeland Security are all on scene, according to the ATF.

MacDill Air Force Base plays a key role in some of the world's busiest military hot spots. The base is home to the 6th Air Mobility Wing, which operates large KC-135 refueling tankers. It it also houses U.S. Central Command, which oversees American and allied operations in the Middle East, and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Traffic backs up outside the Dale Mabry gate of MacDill Air Force Base during the lockdown, as seen from SkyFOX.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

