Local company cleans playgrounds in Volusia, Seminole Counties to help keep kids safe

article

One local company is working to provide clean safe places for kids to play.

Adam and Lindsay Hinelsey are a husband and wife team tackling on playground at a time. They’re spraying bleach-safe soap all over the slides, steps and monkey bars.

“Since all of the children are out of school right now they need to have a safe place that they can come to get out of the house and play,” Lindsay Hinesley said. “So if we can start with the playgrounds to at least have that as a safe place for families to come and de-stress and relax a little bit – this is the perfect opportunity.”

RELATED: Florida hotline activated to help find children free meals during coronavirus school closures

Their small business, Champion Softwash, specializes in sanitizing exterior surfaces. But with the coronavirus pandemic keeping people inside, they’re offering their services free of charge to 36 playgrounds in Volusia and Seminole counties.

“The biggest concern right now is just how dirty they are,” Adam Hinesley said. “There’s a lot of turnover with children coming and going. So we’re able to just break that cycle and kill all of the germs and lessen it so that it’s sanitized and give it a fresh start.”

Advertisement

They’re making these playgrounds safer for families to enjoy while the kids are home from school and for when classes finally go back in session.

“We know that there’s a need for this right now,” Lindsay Hinesley said. “And we’re happy to help our community however else we can.”