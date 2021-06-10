Floral artists create wreaths in memory of Pulse victims

Business owners, activists, and community members from across the Bay Area, Orlando, and Jacksonville gathered at Art Ifact Studios to put together 49 floral hearts, keepsakes, and floral wreaths to honor the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, along with their families and the first responders.

"I think beauty holds real power and receiving something that is costly and fragile and precious really resonates with somebody. It makes them feel valued and seen, that they're worthy of something costly, and rare, and precious," said Bethany Lyman, who organized the get-together.

Lyman owns Golden Wild, a local floral company, and was asked by the One Pulse Foundation to provide floral arrangements for the five-year remembrance ceremony. Lyman says being part of this is extra special coming from Lakeland.

"I actually live in Lakeland and had to visit the Pulse memorial on my own and kind of reach out to them to get connected, so once I reached out to them I'm trying to kind of pull it back to my community because it's not really happening from the roots ground here," Lyman said.

The remembrance ceremony will be held at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on Saturday evening.

