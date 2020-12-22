Local businesses worry that new COVID-19 package won't be enough to keep them afloat

A massive $99 billion coronavirus relief package is now awaiting the president's signature.

Members of the House, then the Senate, passed the deal overnight. It includes $300 extra a week in unemployment as well as $600 stimulus checks for most Americans.

The deal was attached to a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund the federal government through September 30.

It comes just in time as small business owners all across the country fear going under, but they don't know if the latest bill will be enough to keep them afloat.



"We can’t even make our rent anymore," said Waseem Qureshi. "Every month we’re having to put from our pocket like $2-3,000."

Nurmohd Basaria, owner of the JNM Food Mart, says, "I'm scared myself, I was expecting that we could be back around Spring but it seems like it’s not going to happen."

A federal relief bill could help businesses like this.

The coronavirus relief bill includes PPP loans. But local business owners say that is just a bandaid for a larger problem.

"My business cannot survive on PPP," Basaria said. "We need a grant from the government to pay the rents, so the landlords can take care of us. Right now landlords are in trouble too because they are losing right now."

President Trump is expected to sign the new COVID bill on Tuesday.