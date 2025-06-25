Lithium ion battery fire may have sparked blaze at Flagler County salvage lot: Officials

A fire at a salvage lot in Flagler County on Tuesday afternoon damaged more than a dozen vehicles. The fire is suspected to have started with a lithium battery in one of the electric vehicles, according to the Palm Coast Fire Department.

What we know:

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Some 16 vehicles were damaged in a fire in Palm Coast. Fire officials said several electric vehicles were also involved. Credit: Palm Coast Fire Department

The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon at a salvage yard off County Road 207 in Palm Coast, officials said, and involved several electric vehicles, according to the Palm Coast Fire Department.

Staff told first responders that an electric vehicle caught fire as it was being moved, which quickly spread. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

In total, 16 vehicles were damaged: 9 sustained heavy damage and six were damaged by the heat of the fire.

Photos showed some of the vehicles completely damaged, leaving only the metal shell behind. Other photos showed heavy black smoke as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.