Lightning strike leaves 15-foot hole in Fort Worth parking lot

A powerful lightning strike Wednesday morning left a gaping hole in a Fort Worth parking lot.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it happened just after 6 a.m. near a gas station on Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Rad.

The parking lot that is shared by the gas station and a strip center now has a hole that’s about 15 feet wide and 3 feet deep, said Fort Worth FD spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Debris was found about 75 feet away from the hole, Drivdahl said.

He said it’s fortunate that it happened early in the morning because there were not many people on the road and no one was hurt.