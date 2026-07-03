Lightning strike kills 1, hurts 3 in Fort Myers Beach, officials say

The Brief A lightning strike killed one person and hurt at least three others Friday afternoon in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, officials said. Both Fort Myers Fire Department and Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the strike, death, and injuries in separate Facebook posts.



One person has been killed in a lightning strike in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District and Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Three others were hurt and taken to the hospital, officials said.

What we know:

The lightning strike happened on Friday afternoon – sometime before 3 p.m. – along Fort Myers Beach in southwest Florida.

The Fort Myers Beach Fire District said one person was found unresponsive at the scene and others were transported to the hospital.

A bystander reportedly began performing CPR and deployed an AED to help one of the victims, but that person died, officials said.

Officials asked those nearby to avoid the area.

What they're saying:

"To our residents and visitors, please stay aware of the weather and the environment. You should immediately seek shelter when you hear thunder or see lightning. Please keep yourself and your family safe" - Fort Myers Beach Fire District.

"We urge all residents, visitors, and beachgoers to monitor the weather prior to going outside. If you observe lightning in the immediate area: stay out of the water, seek immediate shelter, and stay clear of loose or tall objects that could pose a risk or injury." - Sheriff Carmine Marceno