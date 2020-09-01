Liftoff! SpaceX successfully launches another round of Starlink satellites into orbit

article

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday morning.

The 60 communications satellites were previously scheduled for launch on Tuesday morning from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center but there was a change in plan.

Liftoff time was at 8:46 a.m. EDT.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide Internet access from low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers.

SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019. So far, around 600 satellites have been launched during the missions.