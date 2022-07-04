Lifeguards watch rip currents, lightning as people flock to beaches

Volusia County lifeguards kept an eye on the heat, lightning and rip currents as massive crowds packed the beaches for Fourth of July weekend.

"Everybody’s in that Fourth of July spirit so you know it’s good," said Harold Rivera, visiting from Deltona.

Aaron Jenkins with Volusia County Beach Safety said lifeguards are being proactive and watching the waters close.

"A lot of times the lifeguards are calling you out of the water before you even get in trouble, and you're wondering why is the lifeguard calling me out, the lifeguard sees something, and they’re trying to prevent it before it comes an issue," he said.

As lifeguard shortages affect many beaches, Jenkins said they were able to pull in enough staff to handle the crowds.

"I was looking at the stats for all three days… we were sitting around anywhere from 115 to 120 – that’s all personnel – and we had close to 70 lifeguards up on the towers which is a pretty good number," he said. "That puts us right up there, if not a little more, than we had last year."

He reminds people to swim by a lifeguard and stay alert while in the water.

"It is rough now. There’s no doubt about that, but you go just a certain amount it’s perfect," said John Zino, visiting from Orlando.