Legoland Florida: Inside the new interactive Brick or Treat Street experience

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The Brief Brick or Treat, the family-friendly Halloween event at Legoland Florida, runs on select dates through Oct. 31. The event features activities such as trick-or-treating around the park, character meet-and-greets, live shows and a new interactive experience called Brick or Treat Street. Brick or Treat is included with admission to Legoland Florida Park.



Spooky season is officially underway at Legoland Florida with the return of its Halloween event, Brick or Treat.

Running on select dates through Oct. 31, this year's event features many returning activities like brick builds and character meet-and-greets.

But there's also Brick or Treat Street, a new interactive experience that offers a Lego twist on trick-or-treating.

What is Brick or Treat Street?

Brick or Treat Street is an indoor interactive experience that offers visitors the chance to go trick-or-treating in a neighborhood with six life-sized Lego Monster homes.

The neighborhood features Spider Lady's Castle, Wolf Guy's Cabin, Mummy's Throne Room, Wacky Witch's Cottage, Plant Monster's Greenhouse and Scarecrow's Barn.

If you want to check it out, you have to head to the Imagination Zone area of the park.

Brick or Treat Street experience at Legoland Florida.

Visitors are divided into small groups and given treat bags that they will fill as they make their way through the Lego neighborhood.

A guide then takes each group to each house, where they'll knock on the door or call for the Lego monster. Each house has special effects that are triggered during the interaction. And visitors will either get a trick or treat.

Brick or Treat Street experience at Legoland Florida.

Visitors can also complete a build to add to a large mural at the end of the experience.

Brick or Treat lineup

Brick or Treat also includes trick-or-treating at themed stations around the park, live entertainment, Lego Monster character meet-and-greets, seasonal Lego build activities, and a Candy Corn Scavenger Hunt.

Legoland has also added Halloween-inspired overlays to several attractions, including The Dragon and Galacticoaster.

The "Monster Skytacular" drone show is also returning. The show will have performances on select evenings in October.

Several Halloween-inspired food and drink items are available for purchase at dining locations around the park. The limited-time menu includes Pumpkin Pie Apple Fries at Granny's Apple Fries, Green Machine at Firehouse Ice Cream, Monster Loaded Fries at Dragon's Den, Broomstick Berry Shake at Kingdom Cones, Spider Slush at Legoland Coffee Co., Franken-slice at Brickolini's Pizza and Pasta and Hex Wrap at Kick'n Chicken Co.