Police ID woman shot, killed after firing gun inside Port Orange Police Station

The Brief A woman shot by police after firing a gun inside the lobby of the Port Orange Police Department has died, police said. She was identified as 71-year-old Linda Jean Croteau. Police also released surveillance video showing the shooting inside the lobby, and the officer-involved shooting outside the station.



A 71-year-old woman who fired a gun inside the lobby of the Port Orange Police Department on Thursday and was shot by responding officers, died Friday at the hospital, the police department said.

Police identified the woman as Linda Jean Croteau.

Surveillance video shows both shootings

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The Port Orange Police Department released surveillance video from inside and outside the police station, which captured both shootings.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A screenshot of surveillance video released by the Port Orange Police Department from the shooting event on Sept. 3, 2026.

The video shows a woman, who is holding a gun, walk into the police department lobby and fire one shot. She then walks out of the police station, where she is told repeatedly to drop the gun, before being shot. She falls to the ground, sits up, and appears to reach for the gun a second time, and is shot several times, according to the police and the surveillance video.

Timeline:

Both shootings happened within 5 minutes of the woman walking in and out of the police station.

According to the timestamps on the video:

8:35 a.m.: A woman with a gun walks into the Port Orange police station

8:38 a.m.: The woman fires a single shot inside the lobby of the police station

8:38 a.m.: A civilian yells at the woman to drop the gun. She appears to point it at them.

8:40 a.m.: The woman walked out of the police station, where she is confronted by officers.

8:40 a.m.: Officers tell the woman to drop the gun: "Drop the gun. Drop it. Drop it. I'm gonna shoot you."

8:40 a.m.: The woman is shot as she keeps walking towards the parking lot. She falls to the ground, and sits up. The gun is to her side.

8:41 a.m.: The woman appears to reach for the gun on the ground, and is shot by officers.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with our officers, employees, Ms. Croteau’s family, and everyone else affected by the shooting," the Port Orange Police Department said in a news release.

FDLE to investigate the officer-involved shooting

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.

"We support our officers and their actions in this dynamic and rapidly evolving situation to help keep members of the public and our staff safe," the police department said.

The officers have not been identified.