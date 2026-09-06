Orlando weather: Sunday dries out before storms return for Labor Day

We are getting a brief break in the stormy pattern today as a pocket of drier air settles over Central Florida. Rain chances drop to around 30% for Sunday, making it the drier, most favorable day of the Labor Day weekend for outdoor plans.

A few isolated afternoon showers or storms are still possible along the sea breeze, but coverage will be sparse compared to yesterday. Where chances will be a little higher is our East Coast Beaches. This is where the sea breeze should help pick up our cover a bit, with chances near 50%.

Enjoy the brief pause while it lasts, as atmospheric moisture surges back in on Labor Day ahead of an incoming frontal boundary. Rain chances climb back up to 70% on Monday and stay elevated through the first half of the workweek.

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Expect widespread afternoon and evening downpours each day before storm coverage gradually eases back toward typical late-summer levels (~40%) by Friday. There is a low-end risk of flooding across the region on Monday and Tuesday.



TEMPERATURES HOVERING NEAR AVERAGE

High temperatures will remain right on target for early September. Expect highs around 91° to 93° today before dipping into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with the extra clouds and rain.

High humidity lingers across the region, pushing midday heat index values into the lower to middle 100s before afternoon rain arrives.

Some locales could even have those feels like temps up into the upper 100s. Be sure you're staying hydrated and taking breaks in the a/c.



QUIET STRETCH IN THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin remains quiet as dry air and unfavorable wind shear continue to suppress tropical development across the region.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone formation across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 days.