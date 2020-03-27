Legoland Florida extends temporary closure through April 14

article

On Friday, Legoland Florida announced that it is extending its temporary closure through April 14.

In a statement, officials said: "LEGOLAND® Hotel will continue to operate at a low-occupancy level, within government guidelines, and we continue to give special care to room assignments and dining options to ensure reasonable separation of families. As a result of this update, our new Pirate Island Hotel will open on May 15 and new opening dates for the new water sports stunt show and PirateFest Weekends will be announced soon. We look forward to celebrating our new openings with our guests in the months ahead."

Visit legoland.com/operations-update for more information.