Leesburg H.S. gets donation to buy new truck after old truck was hit by suspected drunk driver

The Leesburg High School band got a big donation Tuesday afternoon to help them purchase a new truck.

The band’s truck, which is used to haul equipment to performances was totaled in an accident earlier this month.

Leesburg Police say a drunk driver caused a fatal crash where three vehicles, including the truck, were damaged.

The suspected drunk driver was arrested.

The band program’s director, Gabriel Fielder, says insurance money will not cover the cost of a new truck.

That’s why the organization Kids Rock the Nation stepped in.

The founder, Anthony Wild, is a graduate of Leesburg High School.

At band rehearsal Tuesday, he announced that his group would donate $8,000 in the effort to buy a new truck.

A big applause erupted during the announcement and several of the band members personally thanked Wild for the gift.