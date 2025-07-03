Lee County deputies rescue two men after boat capsizes in Pine Island Sound

The Brief Two men were rescued Monday after their boat capsized in Pine Island Sound when a wave struck the rear of the vessel, officials said. Lee County deputies responded quickly to the distress call and brought both men safely to shore without injuries.



Two men were rescued Monday after their boat capsized in Pine Island Sound, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

What we know:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the incident occurred near the power lines in the sound when a wave struck the rear of the vessel, causing it to overturn. The two men managed to cling to the overturned boat and called for help.

LCSO Marine Unit deputies responded quickly to the distress call, locating the men and safely bringing them back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not released the names of those involved but credited the swift response of the Marine Unit for preventing a potential tragedy.