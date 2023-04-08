2 police officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin

Two police officers were killed during a traffic stop in Barron County in western Wisconsin Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

At approximately 3:38 p.m. Saturday, a Chetek police officer conducted a traffic stop during which gunfire was exchanged. A Chetek police officer and a Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene. The person involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to a press release from the DOJ.

Law enforcement support

Wisconsin's law enforcement agencies have been posting their support on Facebook about the incident.

"It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. Rest easy brothers, we have the watch from here," the department posted on Facebook Saturday night.

"All our love and prayers go out to the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. May the Lord bless you and keep you and bring you peace," Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban posted on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chetek Police Department & Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together. Sadly Two officers have died in the line of duty. More information coming on this tragic incident," the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard posted on Facebook.

Flowers laid outside the police department in Chetek, Wiss. on Sunday. (FOX 9)

"Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today," Village of East Troy Police Department posted.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and DOJ are leading the investigation into the "officer-involved critical incident." The DOJ said there is no threat to the public.

Officer Emily Breidenbach (Chetek Police Department)

Family members identify Chetek officer

Family members told FOX 9 on Sunday that the Chetek officer killed in Saturday's shooting was Officer Emily Breidenbach.

"She was a great cop and an amazing person," Breidenbach's brother wrote. "She could have gone anywhere to work but loved Chetek. She spent part of her life growing up there while our dad was the Chief of Police for the same department. He retired from that department and we were all so proud of her when she was hired onto Chetek PD. Emily was such a huge part of that community. My heart breaks for Shane and the girls."

"She was a great role model and an amazing mother to their girls. We are all heartbroken and numb right now. She was my sister and I loved her very much."

Statement by the Chetek Police Chief

In a statement on Sunday, Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis mourned the loss of one of his officers:

"Our community is experiencing a time of great tragedy. As we continue to work through this, please respect the privacy of our law enforcement officers and their families. We want to thank the community for their continued support and overwhelming acts of kindness. The support has been tremendous!"

This is a developing story, check back for updates.