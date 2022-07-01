Law enforcement cracking down on drunk boaters for the holiday weekend

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with local law enforcement agencies are getting ready for a busy 4th of July weekend on the water.

"It’s all hands on deck. We’re going to have an influx of officers in the water with anticipation of an influx of boaters on the water," said Chad Webber of FWC.

FOX 35 went on a ride along with FWC, taking off from the Lake Harris boat ramps at Hickory Point Park in Lake County. This weekend they will be joining hundreds of agencies for Operation Dry Water, a three-day period when officers will be on high alert for drunk boaters.

"We have a zero tolerance for boating under the influence. The legal limit is 0.08 and of you are caught driving a vessel over 0.08 you will be arrested and taken to jail," said Webber.

Besides operating water crafts sober, he says it is important to have a float plan. That can be as simple as letting someone know when and where you are going and coming back.

"Make sure somebody knows where you're at and an event of an emergency you have on the water we have a starting point to locate you."

One of their most frequent rescue calls are broken down boats.

"People may not have run their boat since last year and they come out on a busy holiday season and they break down in the water,' he added.

Officials also say its important you put all the safety gear in an easy place to reach.