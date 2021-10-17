Expand / Collapse search

Last chance: 29th annual Biketoberfest to wrap up on Sunday

Volusia County
Sunday is the final day of Biketoberfest in Volusia County

The 29th annual edition of the bike event wraps up on Sunday night.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Sunday is the final day of Biketoberfest in Volusia County.

The 29th annual edition of the event has no COVID-19 restrictions this year so crowds have returned in full force. Over 100,000 bikers are predicted to be in attendance.

"Last year was nothing that it was supposed to be," one person told FOX 35. "It’s probably the busiest time of year for us — a lot of bikers, people from all over the place."

