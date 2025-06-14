Lane Graves: Remembering boy killed by alligator at Disney resort 9 years later

The Brief This Saturday marks nine years since 2-year-old Lane Graves was tragically killed by an alligator while playing near a lagoon at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort in Orlando. In the wake of the incident, Disney implemented safety measures, including fences, warning signs and restricted waterfront access. Lane’s parents, Matt and Melissa Graves, later founded the Lane Thomas Foundation to support families of children in need of organ transplants and to promote organ donation awareness.



Saturday marks nine years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator on Walt Disney World property.

Lane Graves and his family were visiting Orlando from Nebraska when the incident happened on June 14, 2016.

Graves was playing at the edge of a lagoon at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa when a gator grabbed him and took him underwater.

Graves' dad, Matt, tried to fight the beast to no avail. The toddler's body was later recovered after a frantic, all-out search by authorities failed to find the boy in time.

While wildlife officials said alligator attacks on people are not common, the resort did not post any gator warnings in the immediate area where the boy died – only "no swimming" signs near the lagoon, FOX News Digital reported.

After Lane's death, Disney made changes to restrict visitor contact with alligators on the property. Fences and other barriers were built around some of the lakes, and "No Fishing" signs were installed around waterfront areas. Disney World also limited fishing to excursions.

A memorial – a lighthouse sculpture – was also placed at the resort to honor Graves' memory.

In addition, Graves' parents, Matt and Melissa, created the ‘Lane Thomas Foundation’ to help other families fighting for their children’s lives. They want to encourage more families to consider donating their children's organs if their child is ever facing death.

