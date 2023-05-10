Expand / Collapse search

Investigators: Lakeland police officer, juvenile injured in shooting

By FOX 13 News staff
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland police officer and a juvenile suspect were shot in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. 

Pictured: Scene of officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland. 

Officials said the Lakeland Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Investigators said the male officer and the male juvenile who were shot do appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other information was immediately available from department officials. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor will be giving an update at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 