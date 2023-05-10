Investigators: Lakeland police officer, juvenile injured in shooting

article

A Lakeland police officer and a juvenile suspect were shot in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Pictured: Scene of officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland.

Officials said the Lakeland Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Investigators said the male officer and the male juvenile who were shot do appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

No other information was immediately available from department officials. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor will be giving an update at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.