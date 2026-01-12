Lake Minneola High School on lockdown over bomb threat: officials

The Brief Lake Minneola High School has been placed on lockdown due to a potential threat, officials said. The school received a bomb threat on Monday, prompting the lockdown, officials said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



An anonymous caller made a bomb threat against Lake Minneola High School on Monday morning, prompting the high school and nearby schools to be placed on lockdown, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Schools.

Officials said the threat is not considered to be credible. However, out of an abundance of caution, the school has been placed on lockdown and deputies are canvassing the area.

What they're saying:

"An anonymous caller made a threat this morning against Lake Minneola High School. The campus has been placed on lockdown. Law enforcement is actively investigating. We have no reason to believe this is a credible threat, but we are responding with an abundance of caution. Access to the campus is temporarily restricted while the lockdown is in place. We will notify parents when the lockdown has been lifted," the district said in a post on Facebook.

Nearby schools have been placed on a soft lockdown, which means classroom instruction continues, while movement around the school is restricted:

- Grassy Lake Elementary

- Minneola Charter

- Pinecrest Lakes Academy

Some schools in Clermont were also briefly placed on lockdowns, the district said. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

"Lake Minneola High School is currently on lockdown regarding a bomb threat. Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the school canvassing the area. The investigation is being conducted according to standard protocol ad procedures," the Lake County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 in a statement.

SKYFOX video showed several Lake County Sheriff's Office vehicles at Lake Minneola High School. The school's gates appeared to be closed as a small group of people – presumably parents – were waiting outside of it.

