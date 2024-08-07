Lake Mary Little League All-Star Team celebrates regional championship win

After clinching the regional championship, the Lake Mary Little League All-Star team returned home on Wednesday afternoon to a warm welcome at the Lake Mary Sports Complex.

Assistant Coach Paul Bibaud expressed his excitement: "It definitely feels surreal. It means the world. It means the world to these kids."

The team dominated the Southeast Regional Tournament in Georgia, culminating in an 11-0 victory against Tennessee in just four innings. Now, they are set to compete in the Little League World Series.

Catcher Landon Bono reflected on their journey: "It was tough; we faced a couple of good pitchers. We knew, we believed in ourselves, believed in each other, and we came out on top."

Pitcher James Feliciano shared his perspective: "It means a lot because last year we lost. Everybody was disappointed... it’s definitely a great accomplishment."

Last year, the team narrowly missed advancing to the Little League World Series, losing in the Southeast Regional Championship game. Only four players from that team returned this year, determined to redeem themselves.

Manager Jonathan Anderson emphasized the team's focus.

"One of the mottos in the dugout is, ‘The job’s not done. You don’t ever take your foot off the pedal. You want to finish the game as fast as you can and as early as you can.’ I think they’ve adapted to that motto."

The players are thrilled to extend their baseball season for a few more weeks. The team leaves for Williamsport tomorrow morning, with the tournament beginning next week.