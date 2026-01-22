Have you seen this missing boy? Lake County officials looking for 11-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's office is looking for information to lead to the location of an 11-year-old boy.
Officials are looking for information regarding a missing Lake County boy – Pierce Guillet. Pierce went missing on Jan. 21, around 7:30 a.m., when the sheriff's office said he got into a silver SUV with a Florida license plate.
What we know:
What does Pierce look like?
Pierce is described as being five feet tall, 95 pounds, and having blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County detective on the case at 352-343-9500 or place a tip with CRIMELINE.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Lake County Sheriff's office.