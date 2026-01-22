Have you seen this missing boy? Lake County officials looking for 11-year-old

The Brief Lake County officials are looking for a missing child who was last seen on Jan. 21. Pierce Guillet, 11, was last seen getting into a silver SUV. Pierce is described as being five feet tall, 95 pounds, and having blonde hair and hazel eyes.



The Lake County Sheriff's office is looking for information to lead to the location of an 11-year-old boy.

Officials are looking for information regarding a missing Lake County boy – Pierce Guillet. Pierce went missing on Jan. 21, around 7:30 a.m., when the sheriff's office said he got into a silver SUV with a Florida license plate.

What we know:

What does Pierce look like?

Pierce is described as being five feet tall, 95 pounds, and having blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County detective on the case at 352-343-9500 or place a tip with CRIMELINE.