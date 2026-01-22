Expand / Collapse search

Have you seen this missing boy? Lake County officials looking for 11-year-old

Published  January 22, 2026 2:52pm EST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Lake County officials are looking for a missing child who was last seen on Jan. 21.
    • Pierce Guillet, 11, was last seen getting into a silver SUV. 
    • Pierce is described as being five feet tall, 95 pounds, and having blonde hair and hazel eyes. 

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's office is looking for information to lead to the location of an 11-year-old boy. 

Officials are looking for information regarding a missing Lake County boy – Pierce Guillet. Pierce went missing on Jan. 21, around 7:30 a.m., when the sheriff's office said he got into a silver SUV with a Florida license plate. 

What we know:

What does Pierce look like? 

Pierce is described as being five feet tall, 95 pounds, and having blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County detective on the case at 352-343-9500 or place a tip with CRIMELINE.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Lake County Sheriff's office. 

