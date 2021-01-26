Lake County sets up COVID-19 vaccination site at church for 2nd doses

article

Cars lined up at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mount Dora on Tuesday but not for mass. They were there for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Lake County had a few issues getting the first round of doses out. The Health Department switched from an appointment system to a first-come, first-served system.

"To get the first dose, we spent at least an hour on the phone, just dialing, dialing, and dialing to finally get through and get the first dose," Pete Armithe of Leesburg said.

The County then had to wait for more doses after running out of its initial shipment earlier this month.

"I lucked out because I happen to be turning books into the library the day before they were going to start doing it and they were having a trial run and that’s how we got it," Nancy Olson of Groveland said.

The County converted the church’s parking lot into a vaccination site. The plan is to give out 900 doses a day by appointment only.

Those getting their second dose say the best advice they have is to remain patient.

"Just keep trying. That’s all you can do til you get it. Just keep trying. That’s all you can do until you get it," Olson added.

Vaccinations will be done at the church Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Next week, they will be done Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday by appointment only.

