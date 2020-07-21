Lake County School Board approves reopening plan, start date for students

article

The Lake County School Board on Monday unanimously approved the district's reopening plan. The plan includes updated safety protocols, a revised scheduling template for middle and high schools, a new instructional option for students, and a later start date, according to a press release.

Lake County public schools will reopen on August 24, two weeks later than the August 10 date originally set by the board.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed to delay reopening of public schools in Florida

Teachers are set to return on August 10 to give them time to plan, train, and prepare. The extra time will also give district leaders additional time to monitor local coronavirus cases.

The options available for students are:

Traditional: School buildings will open five days a week, offering a traditional instructional plan to students who choose that option. Middle and high schools will operate on a modified block schedule, lowering class sizes and requiring fewer class transitions for students in an effort to minimize their risk of potential exposure to the virus.

New: Full-time online: Daily instruction from teachers at the students' home school or a school in their geographic region, when possible. Students would not be required to withdraw from their brick-and-mortar school to pursue this option

Lake County Virtual School: Lake Virtual is a Lake County School with teachers, counselors, and administrators that have one goal in mind: the success of all LCS students! Students that select this option will be taking all of their courses online

Modified Day: The Modified Day will include instruction for Language Arts and Math in a traditional setting, with all other courses (such as Social Studies, Science, Electives, etc.) being held virtually. Students will be assigned either a morning or afternoon session for the traditional instruction. Mid-day transportation (coming to school or leaving) will be the responsibility of the parent.

Advertisement

Parents had been asked to complete an online Parent Intent Form to let the district know which option they prefer, but a new form will be created to include the fourth option and parents will have until July 29 to complete it. Students who return to brick-and-mortar school buildings full-time or part-time will find many new safety protocols in place, designed to slow the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Volusia County schools to vote on back-to-school reopening plan on Tuesday

On school buses, drivers and students will be required to wear face coverings. High-touch areas will be cleaned between routes, the district said.

"At the request of Board Chairman Kristi Burns, Ph.D., board members also agreed to send a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking that local school boards have the authority to determine when and how it is safe to open all schools for daily face to face instruction," Lake County schools said in a press release.