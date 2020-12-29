Lake County missing man who suffers from memory loss found safe

article

UPDATE: The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Fleming was found safe and is back at home.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies need the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from memory loss.

Deputies said David Fleming, of Minneola, 71, last left his home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to go to a doctor's appointment in Winter Park. His wife told deputies that he called her just after 3 p.m. to let her know that he had gotten lost but was on his way home. Deputies say he never returned home.

Fleming's wife said he suffers from memory loss due to a brain tumor.

Investigators say they received information about seeing David Fleming's red 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck traveling northbound along U.S. Highway 441 in Marion County at around 6:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about Fleming's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office.