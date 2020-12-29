Expand / Collapse search

Lake County missing man who suffers from memory loss found safe

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Fleming was found safe and is back at home.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies need the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from memory loss.

Deputies said David Fleming, of Minneola, 71, last left his home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to go to a doctor's appointment in Winter Park. His wife told deputies that he called her just after 3 p.m. to let her know that he had gotten lost but was on his way home. Deputies say he never returned home.

Fleming's wife said he suffers from memory loss due to a brain tumor.

Investigators say they received information about seeing David Fleming's red 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck traveling northbound along U.S. Highway 441 in Marion County at around 6:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about Fleming's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office.