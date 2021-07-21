Lake County holding job fair to find teachers, bus drivers

article

Lake County Schools is holding a job fair on Wednesday to hire for many positions for the upcoming school year.

The Back-to-School Job Fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at East Ridge High School, 13322 Excalibur Road in Clermont.

The district is hiring for the following positions:

Elementary education, language arts, math, science and special education teachers

Therapeutic Support Assistants

Bus Drivers and Monitors

Food Service Assistants

Teacher Assistants

Caregivers

Custodians

Mechanics

Substitutes

Hiring managers will conduct interviews on site. Attendees are urged to bring resumes and come prepared to discuss the opportunities that interest them.

Advertisement

Job seekers may register at https://bit.ly/3ijza48.