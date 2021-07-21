Expand / Collapse search

Lake County holding job fair to find teachers, bus drivers

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Schools is holding a job fair on Wednesday to hire for many positions for the upcoming school year. 

The Back-to-School Job Fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at East Ridge High School, 13322 Excalibur Road in Clermont.

The district is hiring for the following positions: 

  • Elementary education, language arts, math, science and special education teachers
  • Therapeutic Support Assistants
  • Bus Drivers and Monitors
  •  Food Service Assistants
  • Teacher Assistants
  • Caregivers
  • Custodians
  • Mechanics
  • Substitutes

Hiring managers will conduct interviews on site. Attendees are urged to bring resumes and come prepared to discuss the opportunities that interest them. 

 Job seekers may register at https://bit.ly/3ijza48