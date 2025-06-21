Lake County deputies search for missing teen with medical issues
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are asking the public for their help in locating a missing teen with medical issues from Altoona.
Where is Nadra Du Bois?
What we know:
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Nadra Du Bois, of Altoona, is missing.
Deputies say Nadra was last seen at 11:45 p.m. on Friday. She was seen walking eastbound on Boys Ranch Road in Altoona.
Nadra Du Bois, 19, is missing. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators now believe Nadra is in the Ocala area.
Nadra has been listed as a missing and endangered person due to medical issues, officials say.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information on Nadra's location to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on June 21, 2025.