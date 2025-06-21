Lake County deputies search for missing teen with medical issues

The Brief A teen with medical issues is missing from Altoona. Nadra Du Bois, 19, was last seen on Friday night walking eastbound on Boys Ranch Road. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.



Lake County deputies are asking the public for their help in locating a missing teen with medical issues from Altoona.

Where is Nadra Du Bois?

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Nadra Du Bois, of Altoona, is missing.



Deputies say Nadra was last seen at 11:45 p.m. on Friday. She was seen walking eastbound on Boys Ranch Road in Altoona.

Nadra Du Bois, 19, is missing. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators now believe Nadra is in the Ocala area.

Nadra has been listed as a missing and endangered person due to medical issues, officials say.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Nadra's location to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.

