Expand / Collapse search

Lake County deputies search for missing teen with medical issues

By
Published  June 21, 2025 12:58pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A teen with medical issues is missing from Altoona.
    • Nadra Du Bois, 19, was last seen on Friday night walking eastbound on Boys Ranch Road.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are asking the public for their help in locating a missing teen with medical issues from Altoona.

Where is Nadra Du Bois?

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Nadra Du Bois, of Altoona, is missing.

Deputies say Nadra was last seen at 11:45 p.m. on Friday. She was seen walking eastbound on Boys Ranch Road in Altoona. 

Nadra Du Bois, 19, is missing. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators now believe Nadra is in the Ocala area.

Nadra has been listed as a missing and endangered person due to medical issues, officials say.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Nadra's location to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on June 21, 2025. 

Missing PersonsCrime and Public SafetyLake County