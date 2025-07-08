Lake County best friends deliver babies only a few hours apart: ‘10 out of 10, would recommend’

The Brief Two Lake County mothers who have been best friends since high school are now navigating motherhood together. The women gave birth only a few hours apart. Both boys were delivered by the same nurse at AdventHealth Waterman.



Two Lake County mothers who have been best friends since high school are now navigating motherhood together after giving birth only a few hours apart.

What happened?

What we know:

Ashton Ward and Meghan DuBose have been friends since they met their freshman year in high school at Mount Dora Christian Academy. The women played volleyball together and were at each other's weddings.

Fifteen years later, the best friends ended up getting pregnant at the same time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Now, they've given birth to their babies only a few hours apart. Ward gave birth to her son, Knox, on May 1, while DuBose gave birth to her son, Ford, on May 2.

The baby boys both weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and were both delivered by the same nurse at AdventHealth Waterman: Katie Mansfield.

(Credit: Meghan DuBose)

Mansfield said she's happy that, two months later, both boys and their mothers remain happy and healthy.

‘10 out of 10, would recommend’

What they're saying:

"10 out of 10, would recommend," DuBose said. "Have a baby with your best friend."

"We had been scheming all along (about) how to make it where we'd be here at the time, and it just happened to work out," Ward said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"It's remarkable," Mansfield said. "You get to know one family, and then the next day you get to know another family who's very close to the other family. So, then you get to feel like you're part of their family because you're experiencing such a monumental moment in both of their lives. They both affected my career tremendously. It makes me emotional."

(Credit: Meghan DuBose)