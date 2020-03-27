LA Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Europe

article

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese announced on her social media accounts Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wiese says she began feeling coronavirus symptoms after returning home from Spain where the Sparks were playing, and after their season was canceled due to the pandemic. She talks about her struggle with getting tested for COVID-19 despite feeling symptomatic -- which included the loss of taste and smell.

"Went to the doctor last Monday to try and get tested, and this was before getting a test was hard to come by. So I went to the doctor. Didn't get a test. And then this last weekend, new symptoms came out about the virus -- loss of smell and taste, and that is something that I have been experiencing for two weeks now," said Wiese on a video posted to her Instagram page.

"And so once I saw that, I pushed again to get a test this past Monday -- didn't get a test. And then thankfully...we have a friend at church...my mom had reached out to her, told her about my symptoms, and she was able to get me in for a test. I got tested on Wednesday. I got the results back this morning and I tested positive for the virus," Wiese said.

The Los Angeles Sparks released a statement that in part says:

"Her symptoms are mild and she’s in positive spirits and feeling fine. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Sparks are in direct communication with Sydney and wish her a speedy recovery."

