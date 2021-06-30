Kissimmee condo residents receive notice that parts of complex have been deemed 'unsafe'

article

Residents at the Images Condominiums in Kissimmee have been asked to voluntarily vacate their condominium units after county officials deemed some areas of the property "unsafe."

Osceola County officials said they were informed Wednesday by an engineering firm of an inspection at the complex that revealed that several "walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public." The complex is located at 5299 Images Circle in Kissimmee.

As a result, the county posted notices impacting residents of 72 units in three buildings, advising it was unsafe and that residents should enter at their own risk.

"Osceola County acted quickly in the best interest of public safety by declaring the structures unsafe on Wednesday morning, which was an immediate action after it learned of the engineering report performed on behalf of the Condominium Association/management company," said Osceola County spokesman Mark Pino in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

Repairing the existing structural issues is the responsibility of the condominium association/management company, according to the county. County staff and its partners are working to help residents who need temporary housing and will have people on-site Wednesday and Thursday to assist.

MORE NEWS: Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 18 after 2 children found in rubble

Pino noted that the inspection was something that was initiated prior to what happened in Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story condominium tower collapsed last week.

"I believe it was because of visible signs that led them to contract for that report/service," he added.

Pino clarified that the safety issue is related to the breezeways to the units and not the actual structure of the buildings.

Residents with questions or needing assistance can call Human Services at 407-742-8400 or the Red Cross at 407-894-4141 or 1-800-733-2767.

FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information and we will have updates during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida Headlines.