Kissimmee police investigating death as homicide after victim's vehicle recovered

The Brief Kissimmee police have reclassified the death of 71-year-old Charles Harper as a homicide after he was found dead in his home. Detectives say Harper's vehicle was taken from the scene and later recovered by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle after 10:15 a.m. on June 25 as the investigation continues.



Kissimmee police have reclassified the death of a man found in his home Thursday as a homicide.

Detectives are asking for the public's help as the investigation into the death of Charles Harper, 71, continues.

The backstory:

Officers responded at about 10:15 a.m. on Thursday to Heather Way after receiving a report of a person with apparent injuries. They found Charles Harper, 71, dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Harper's vehicle had been taken from the residence. The vehicle was later recovered by the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

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Investigators are asking anyone who saw Harper's vehicle after 10:15 a.m. Thursday or has information related to the case to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

Police are investigating a homicide in which the deceased victim truck was stolen. [Credit: Kissimmee Police]

What you can do:

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or through www.crimeline.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

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What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active as detectives continue to pursue leads.